Cameron Brink Dazzles in Viral NBA Sideline Appearance
One of the most interesting players to join the new Unrivaled Women's Basketball League is Cameron Brink, a Los Angeles Sparks standout and the No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Brink's inclusion in Unrivaled isn't interesting because she isn't worthy in terms of talent or because she lacks the platform and star power to help draw attention to the league. She has all of those things in spades.
Rather, Brink being part of Unrivaled is different from her peers because she tore her ACL back in June and is still on the mend, which means she isn't able to play in the 3x3 league this season.
Still, the former Stanford superstar signed a multi-year deal with Unrivaled and the plan is that she'll take the court in 2026 rather than later this month.
Brink is currently in Miami in order to support her Lunar Owls BC squad and take part in any content creation her team and league do.
Brink also found the time to attend a Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz game on January 4. And at one point, she was shown in the stadium Jumbotron wearing what seems to be a bedazzled jacket.
The NBA's X account posted a video of Brink's Jumbotron appearance with the caption, "🌴 @LASparks star Cameron Brink in the house in Miami!"
The post already has nearly 750,000 views in 13 hours.
Fans are clearly excited to see Brink out and about in South Beach this winter, even if she won't be on the court anytime soon.