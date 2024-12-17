Cameron Brink Fills One of Unrivaled's Much Discussed Wild Card Roster Spots
We are exactly one month away from the start of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league's first season, which tips off on January 17 in Miami, Florida.
There are numerous reasons why the women's basketball community can't wait for Unrivaled — which announced investments from sports icons Michael Phelps and Giannis Antetokounmpo along with JuJu Watkins and Dawn Staley on Monday — to begin.
In addition to intrigue about the actual world-class basketball that's going to be played, many aspects of Unrivaled's marketing strategy have been widely praised for how it's capturing and keeping fan attention.
One example of this is with the league's "Wildcard" spots, which were roster spots that hadn't been filled by specific players when the initial roster rollouts were announced last month.
Fans have been eager to see which players will assume these roster spots. And they got one fascinating answer when Unrivaled's social media accounts announced on Tuesday that Los Angeles Sparks superstar Cameron Brink would be joining the Lunar Owls.
However, Brink's inclusion in the league comes with a caveat. Since she's still recovering from a torn ACL she suffered during her 2024 rookie season, Brink signed a multi-year deal and will take the court in 2026 instead of this upcoming winter.
It remains to be seen whether Brink will be in Miami this winter with the Lunar Owls, despite not being able to play.
What's for sure is that Unrivaled just secured another one of the league's brightest superstars, and fans will be keen to see her perform in 2026.