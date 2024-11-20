Caitlin Clark Not Part of Unrivaled Club Rosters Reveal, But Wildcard Spots Remain
The women's basketball community had their collective calendars marked for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, November 20.
This came at the direct request of the Unrivaled Women's Basketball League, who announced yesterday that they'd be revealing the rosters of their six teams at that time.
However, the clever wording that Unrivaled used with their announcement (specifically the distinct use of No. 22 within it) had many fans convinced that this club reveal would include Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark, whose commitment to the league has not yet been announced.
Alas, the roster reveal has now come and gone, and Clark was not included in the announcement.
X user Alford Corriette posted a photo of the final rosters.
As fans will note, Clark's name is not listed among the six squads.
But all hope is not lost. There are still two "Wildcard" spots, which are almost certainly reserved for Clark if she decides to play in Unrivaled this offseason.
Clearly the 22-year-old sensation has not come to a final conclusion about whether she wants to sacrifice her offseason in order to play more competitive basketball. But Unrivaled not filling up those final two roster spots shows that they're still hopeful she could come on board.
Regardless of Clark's ultimate inclusion, the roster reveal made for many compelling teams; all of which are filled with superstars and seem evenly-matched at first glance.
Now that rosters (and their coaches) are revealed, the next step for Unrivaled would likely be unveiling team schedules and ensuing ticket prices.
One would imagine these will generate intrigue, but probably not as much as the speculation around Clark's possible inclusion already has.