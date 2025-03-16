Cameron Brink 'Icked Out' by Responses to Viral Sparks Male Tryout Post
On March 13, an X post announcing the news that the Los Angeles Sparks would be holding tryouts for male practice players during their upcoming WNBA season went supremely viral, amassing over 43 million views on the platform over the past three days.
There have been plenty of reactions to this post, and even former NBA players have weighed in to crack jokes about it. And per an X post from her Straight to Cam podcast account, Sparks superstar Cameron Brink got honest about some of the reactions she was seeing.
"I guess my confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said. When her co-host Sydel Curry-Lee said she hadn't seen the post and asked Brink for an example, she said, "It's basically just a flyer, it's like me, Dearica [Hamby], Rickea [Jackson], and Kelsey [Plum], and it's like 'male practice players wanted'... And all the comments are like 'Let Cameron Brink back me down', or something about Rickea or something about Kelsey."
Curry-Lee then said, "They need to go through heavy HR training."
"Who are we trusting coming into this gym?" Brink added. "I'm not boxing anyone out. Lynne, our new coach, is gonna be screaming at me for not rebounding. But I'm not boxing out anyone."
While it's common for WNBA teams to practice against male opponents, hopefully the Sparks do their due diligence when figuring out which practice players to select from the tryout (which takes place on April 12 at El Camino College in Los Angeles) so Brink's concerns aren't realized.