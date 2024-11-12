Cameron Brink Manifested Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Appearance
Los Angeles Sparks standout Cameron Brink did not have the 2024 WNBA rookie season she was hoping for.
The former Stanford Cardinals player and No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft tore her ACL during the first quarter of a June game. This caused her to not only miss the rest of her first season of professional basketball but also the Paris 2024 Olympics (where she was going to play for Team USA in women's 3x3 basketball).
However, Brink's 2024 has since turned around. She got engaged last month, and it was announced on Tuesday that she joined the lineup for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
An Instagram post from SI Swimsuit celebrated Brink's inclusion by writing, "Known for her undeniable skill and towering presence on the court, the 22-year-old brings her fierce energy to her SI Swimsuit debut. From her impressive college career at Stanford to her rookie year in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brink is not only dominating the court but also redefining the intersection of fashion and sports with her sleek, standout pre-game tunnel looks."
What makes this collaboration even cooler for Brink is that she spoke it into existence.
When she was asked what magazine covers she'd like to be attached to during her appearance on a May episode of "Podcast P With Paul George", Brink said, “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I’ve always loved that. I think it’s super empowering.”
Perhaps those in power over at SI Swimsuit heard her praise and decided it was time to bring her desires to life.