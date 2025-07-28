Cameron Brink Plans to Make Long-Awaited WNBA Return in Sparks vs Aces Game

It has been a long time since Cameron Brink has taken part in WNBA action. Brink suffered a torn ACL during her team's June 18, 2024 game against the Connecticut Sun in her rookie season, and hasn't seen the floor since.

However, that is about to change. That's because Brink plans to make her long-awaited return Tuesday when the Los Angeles Sparks host the Las Vegas Aces.

Brink answered in the affirmative when asked by John R. Davis of Press-Telegram whether she plans on playing against the Aces.

"I don't know if I can say that, but yeah," Brink stated.

"It means the world, I'm just very excited. Very humbled by this experience. It's not an easy thing to come back from so very excited," she added.

Breaking: LA Sparks star forward Cameron Brink told me she is planning to play against the Las Vegas Aces tommorow night. pic.twitter.com/DoGh6S6goK — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) July 28, 2025

Brink to Make Return After 13-Month Absence

Brink will suit up for the first time under Sparks coach Lynn Roberts, who took over the helm in LA before the 2025 season. Roberts had previously shared that she hoped Brink would return before the end of July, and the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft appears to be right on schedule.

Brink will bring her defensive acumen to a Sparks squad that finds itself in the playoff hunt. Los Angeles sits just a game out of eighth place and can knock Las Vegas down a peg as well with a victory on Tuesday.

Regardless of the outcome, WNBA fans are surely just excited to see Brink back in action. It seems her 13-month absence is finally reaching its end as the Sparks star is poised to join the lineup with Kelsey Plum and company in short order.

