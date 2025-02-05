Cameron Brink Reveals Advice to Caitlin Clark In Discussing NBA All-Star Decision
At the end of January, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's decision to not participate in the 2025 NBA All-Star three-point contest (and instead make her three-point competition debut when her Fever franchise hosts the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game this summer) was discussed by just about everyone.
Most within the media praised Clark for declining this invitation, stating that she was doing the WNBA a service by shining the spotlight on their contest over the NBA.
What's for sure is that this decision aligns with what seems like a conscious effort to keep away from competing for Clark this offseason, as she also turned down Unrivaled's attempt to recruit her. And this decision was made wisely, considering how physically exhausted No. 22 must have been in playing two consecutive seasons, one in college and the other as a rookie in the WNBA.
This is why Cameron Brink praised Clark's recent decision, which she discussed during the February 4 episode of her Straight to Cam show.
"Obviously, I think it would have been good if Caitlin went [to the NBA All-Star Weekend] this year, but she already has so many eyes on her as it is," said Brink's co-host Sydel Curry-Lee.
"She needs a break," Brink responded. "I'm like texting her, I'm like 'You need to take a vacation for three months.'"
"Does she rest?" Curry-Lee asked.
"She likes to have a good time. But she's definitely always in the gym, always working her butt off. But I'm like 'You don't need to have the stress of that again, because it's just going to be a whole debacle,'" Brink added.
"Also, she's probably focusing on gearing up for the season. This does not benefit her. She does not need more publicity," Brink continued.
Thankfully, Clark will surely have plenty more opportunities to compete at future NBA All-Star Weekends.