Cameron Brink Reveals the Message Her Fiancé Used to Win Her Over

Los Angeles Sparks star center Cameron Brink is in an interesting spot in her professional basketball career right now.

The 24-year-old former Stanford Cardinals superstar and No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft suffered a torn ACL in her knee a short time into her rookie season. She was then sidelined for longer than a year as she and the Sparks were cautious in easing her back into game action.

While Brink showed flashes of excellence on the court upon her return at the end of last July, she didn't dominate in the way many were hoping. She only scored in double digits in three of the 19 games she played and averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game (all of which came off the bench).

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that Brink still has a ton of time to prove she's worthy of that No. 2 overall pick, that she was still getting her feet under her during 2025, and that she could very well blossom into one of the league's best centers by the 2026 season. But if she struggles to stand out in this upcoming Sparks campaign, then some questions about her future will present themselves.

Cameron Brink Shares the Message Her Fiancé Sent That Worked

One thing about Brink's future is certain: She'll be getting married to Ben Felter, who also attended Stanford and was on the swim team there.

The couple announced their engagement back in September of 2024. Felter proposed to Brink in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Brink recently revealed the email message that Felter sent when he was trying to introduce himself on her social media.

In the email, it was written, "Hey Cameron, Wanted to chat you up but I think DMs are a bit creepy. Not than an email is much better, but here is my number" before Felter shared his phone number.

The @brwsports Instagram account posted a screenshot of this message from Felter to their account on February 27 with the caption, "Slide into the DMs ❌ Slide into the email ✅ And it worked out for Cam and Ben who got engaged in 2024 💍".

Despite what Felter said, this clearly worked on Brink, but that the couple is engaged.

Felter will surely be supporting Brink throughout her 2026 campaign with the Sparks, as she looks to reassert himself as one of women's basketball's top prospects.