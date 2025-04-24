Cameron Brink Slaps 'Fire' Label on Hailey Van Lith's SI Swimsuit Photoshoot
On April 8, news broke that newly drafted Chicago Sky guard and former TCU Horned Frogs standout Hailey Van Lith was being included on the cover of the next digital issue of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit.
This is an extremely prestigious honor that has only been given to select superstars in the past. One of these superstars is Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, as it was revealed back in November 2024 that she would be featured in the lineup for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.
Brink and Van Lith are close friends, as they have competed on Team USA together on several different occasions. And during an April 23 episode of the Straight to Cam podcast, Brink gave her stamp of approval about Van Lith's SI swimsuit photos.
"Recently, my girl Hailey Van Lith did a digital cover for Sports Illustrated swim, and she looked fire," Brink said. "I'm proud of her, and obviously her getting drafted to Chicago, like my girl is killing the game right now.
"I think Sports Illustrated swim is such an interesting experience. The issue I'm a part of comes out, I guess next month. I did the photoshoot eight months ago, and it takes that long to come out. But I'm so excited to see how it comes out," she added.
Brink later said, "Changing in and out of bikinis that quickly is a really humbling experience. Like, you're in a small tent, tripping over bikinis. I think you just need to go into the day with a really good mindset, and be like 'I'm just gonna roll with the punches.'"
It's cool that Brink and Van Lith both got to experience this honor.