Hailey Van Lith's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Turn Heads
Star guard Hailey Van Lith has a resurgent final season of college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs, which has catapulted her 2025 WNBA Draft stock enough to potentially make her a first-round pick on April 14.
There was no doubt that Van Lith was a talented guard who could score and facilitate for her team, as she displayed this during her first three NCAA seasons at Louisville. However, after Van Lith's production suffered and she assumed more of a supporting role during her senior season at LSU, some wondered whether she had a future in professional basketball.
Now that sentiment has since shifted in a major way after her grad season at TCU, where she led the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
However, any chatter regarding Van Lith on Tuesday isn't about her success on the basketball court. Rather, it's about her inclusion in the next digital issue of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit.
SI Swimsuit's X account announced this with an X post that showed a montage of Van Lith that wrote, "From court to cover, her game is unmatched...
"Meet #SISwimsuit's digital star, the 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year, @haileyvanlith 🏀".
In the video, Van Lith is quoted as saying, "I feel sexy, and cute, and athletic. You can be strong and beautiful, and all athletes should feel empowered."
Since then, photos from Van Lith's SI Swimsuit shoot have surfaced and are making waves on social media.
"BREAKING: TCU star Hailey Van Lith has been revealed as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover model 👀," one X post wrote that showed four photos from the shoot.
Add another accolade onto what has already been a fantastic few months for Van Lith.