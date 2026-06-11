Candace Parker's Advice to Chennedy Carter Comes From Aces Experience

WNBA legend Candace Parker weighed in on Las Vegas Aces guard Chennedy Carter's recent social media comments and offered Carter advice on how she should be handling a golden opportunity to prove her place in the league, both on and off the court.

After speaking about the comments Carter made that were directed at Azzi Fudd, Parker added, "Chennedy also alluded to still being on a leash in Vegas, which probably didn't sit well with Becky Hammon, if I know her very well. Yeah, that's tough when you go to social media," per a YouTube video from the Post Moves Podcast.

Parker played under Becky Hammon with the Aces in 2023 before retiring. So not only does she know Hammon from that time, but the Aces' three core players (A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray) were there as well, which is to say she knows the franchise and its most important people well.

Parker added, "Chennedy went to the right place to learn how to be a professional... There aren't any bad apples there, but if somebody is going to the left or to the right, they're going to steer the ship in the right direction. You're going to get on board, or you're going to get off, right?"

" If you're going to take a chance on a young superstar, you want to make sure you're taking a chance on the whole person," Parker continued. She then seemingly began speaking to Carter, saying, "You're auditioning [for] these teams to show that you're capable of being a leader, you're capable of doing the things that leaders do. And I think part of that is representing yourself in the most positive light."

Candace Parker's Comments About Chennedy Carter Situation Shoud Be Taken to Heart

Not only does Candace Parker know the Aces' organization and head coach Becky Hammon, but she also conducted herself with the utmost class during her 16-season WNBA career. So she knows what it takes to show a franchise that a player is worth the investment.

It sounded like Parker was rooting for Carter. And she isn't alone in that regard, as plenty of people around the league (fans, players, and media members) want to see Carter succeed—or at least want what Carter does on the court to be the first thing spoken about when she comes up. That hasn't always been the case, which is presumably a big reason why Carter couldn't find a WNBA team to sign her last season.

The Aces gave Carter a chance this year, and this was working out great for the first few games of the season before these social media comments arrived. While Carter hasn't said anything polarizing on social media since then, she also hasn't been on the court, as she's still working her way back from a leg injury.

When Carter does return, the hope is that she'll get back to hooping in the same form she showed earlier this year. the other hope is that hooping is the only topic of Carter's to talk about when she does get back.