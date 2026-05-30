Chennedy Carter Laments Aces Playing Time 'Leash' Amid Azzi Fudd Shade

When the Las Vegas Aces signed veteran guard Chennedy Carter in free agency this past offseason, nobody doubted that Carter's on-court talent could help the defending WNBA champions. Instead, the question was whether she could fit in Las Vegas' locker room, given the rocky off-court history she has had with the teams she played for in the past.

Carter said all the right things before the season began, making many assume she is past that phase of her life. Then the season began, and Carter was balling out, looking like the steal of the offseason while avoiding any off-court narratives.

This changed earlier in the season, after Carter was confined to the bench in crunch time during the Aces' May 17 game against the Atlanta Dream.

When speaking to the media postgame, Carter said, "Obviously, I want to help the team close in the fourth quarter if possible... I'm still going through it. I'm a little bit disappointed. Happy we won."

Las Vegas Aces guard Chennedy Carter (23) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Chennedy Carter Airs Aces Playing Time Frustration During Azzi Fudd Social Media Discourse

That wasn't the last that Carter said about her playing time. After the Aces' May 28 loss to the Dallas Wings (in which Carter played 19 minutes), she made several posts on Threads that are raising eyebrows.

Initially, one Threads user wrote, "Why [Chennedy Carter] in here barking at Azzi? We was ready to get on the floor behind Azzi 🤣🤣🤭".

After other fans said she was talking trash to Wings star rookie Azzi Fudd, one fan wrote, "Becky benched her because Azzi ate her up so bad!"

Another fan commented, "cap. lmaoooooo," in response, prompting Carter to respond. She wrote, "leave her be it be your own people thats why here money is exactly where it is. and the people she roots for wouldn’t do anything to help her 😂😂😂😂".

She then added, "not to mention i made [Azzi's] ankle touch the ground but yall can hollar at me when my leash is off too. it’s completely unfair even though statistically wise its not even close".

cause actually what leash are you talking about?? pic.twitter.com/807dv93mI8 — nia🧡🤍🩷 (@gayis_theway535) May 29, 2026

Carter's mention of her "leash is off" would seem to refer to her relatively limited playing time with the Aces or her role on the team more generally.

What's more, Carter responded to another thread that showed a video of her dapping up Paige Bueckers once the Aces vs. Wings game ended and was captioned, "Aces fans, how did yall like that beat down? 🤣🤣🤣🤣".

Carter replied to this, writing, "sportsmanship there huh ?! we ignore it though".

A fan then replied to her, writing, "@chennedycarter that’s great sportsmanship. However, you need to make that who you are. Going on a rant about a rookie w/ a huge brand who literally smiles and hugs her opponents and has never talked trash (won’t even give us a slight celly) doesn’t help showcase this side of who you are. Which is the brand that you need to promote to help your pockets. You’re incredibly gifted…stay out of your own way!"

It appears that Aces superstar and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson liked this response at one point, but she has since removed her like. But fans still posted screenshots of Wilson's like on social media on May 29.

Nobody has ever questioned Carter's talent. They questioned whether she could keep herself contained off the court. And these social media exchanges, combined with her recent "disappointed" comments about not playing late in a game, have brought those questions back to the surface.