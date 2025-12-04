Candace Parker Boils Caitlin Clark Verdict Down to 2 Words

Candace Parker is one of the most respected voices and analysts in basketball, in both the men's and women's games. She cemented herself as an all-time great after a career that included her being a three-time WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA MVP, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, and a two-time NCAA champion at the University of Tennessee.

Parker quickly transitioned to a successful career in broadcasting and is currently an NBA game and studio analyst for Prime Video while also leading Prime Video's WNBA coverage. She has earned this platform due to the high value people place on her insights into the game and her ability to articulate her stances and opinions effectively.

This is why it has always been fascinating to hear Parker speak about Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, which typically involved Parker praising the 23-year-old. One example of this is when she addressed the narrative around Clark and Angel Reese's rivalry during a July 2 episode of the All Facts No Brakes podcast by saying, "In women's sports, can we just make it about basketball? Can we make it about winning and losing? Let's just get this straight: Have [Clark and Reese] grown the game? 100%. Has their rivalry helped in that? 100%.

"Is Caitlin Clark a freaking baller? Is she a generational player? Is she fun to watch? 100%. Do people watch them when they compete and scrutinize every single thing? Yes... It's just an interesting dynamic," Parker continued.

May 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Candace Parker Praises Caitlin Clark's Impact

Parker was the guest on a December 3 episode of the All The Smoke podcast and was asked to say the first thing that came to mind when she thought of Caitlin Clark.

"Unlimited range," Parker said.

She then added, "I think she has transcended — I mean, you think about that Midwest, fall in love, whatever, you think about what Iowa had, sell-out crowds, things like that — it transcended to other areas, as a result of her ability to connect with people. You know? And I think that leads back to where the game is now, in terms of shooting. And her taking that and making it better."

There's no question that Clark's "unlimited range" has been a key aspect of her helping grow the game of basketball, as Parker alluded to.

It's cool to hear Parker give Clark her flowers when it comes to the impact she has already left on basketball, despite having so much more of her professional basketball career still to come.

Recommended Reading: