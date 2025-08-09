Candace Parker Declares 'Jail' Stance for Future WNBA Dildo Throw Perpetrators

Over the past several weeks, the WNBA has had to deal with multiple instances of dildos being thrown onto courts during games.

While the exact amount of dildo throw attempts are unclear ever since the first instance during a July 29 game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, indications are that at least eight attempts to throw a dildo on a court mid-game have been made to this point, some of which didn't make it onto the field of play.

On August 7, Meghan L. Hall of USA Today reported that a cryptocurrency meme coin creator company, Green Dildo Coin (DILDO), is claiming responsibility for some of these dildo throwing incidents. There have also already been two arrests made concerning the perpetrators' roles in two such incidents.

Candace Parker's Verdict on Proper WNBA Dildo Throw Punishment

WNBA legend Candace Parker is typically a voice of reason in all matters relating to basketball, and has earned a ton of respect for how she can articulate her opinions on any hot-button topics in the sport.

Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker stands next to her daughter, white jacket, Lailaa Nicole Williams, as she acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

And during an August 6 episode of the Post Moves podcast, Parker shared a strong stance on a punishment for any future dildo throwers.

After breaking news to Fever superstar Aliyah Boston that an arrest had been made for a dildo thrower at an Atlanta Dream game, Parker said, "So all of y'all who are thinking about getting fame: Don't do it. Because you're going to end up in jail."

While Parker's comments seemed to be somewhat tongue-in-cheek (as did the whole segment where she and Boston spoke about the WNBA dildo incidents), a stint on jail does seem to be the likely outcome for any future perpetrators.

WNBA's Response to Dildo Throw Incidents

In an August 8 article from Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, an anonymous WNBA spokesperson sent a strong message about these ongoing incidents on behalf of the league, saying, “The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority.

"We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions—including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable—against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior," it added.

While many members of social media still seem to think this is a harmless joke, the league office clearly does not find these ongoing incidents to be a laughing matter.

