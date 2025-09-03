Candace Parker Gives Strong Take on How WNBA Must Improve Referees

WNBA legend Candace Parker has never been afraid to speak her mind when it comes to calling out referees in women's basketball. There have been several recent examples of this, one of which came during an August 20 episode of her Post Moves podcast with Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston.

"For me, you know, the anger [from players], where the ref is just standing there, like waiting for the free throw. And then somebody comes over there, hot, from something that happened four [possessions] ago? I would just have to be like, calm down," Parker said with a laugh after Boston voiced her referee frustrations.

"See, the refs that I respect the most are the ones that understand when they messed up, and they don't give you a technical. The refs that are appalled that you just got your arms slapped off and you're hot, then they T you up? That is the cardinal sin," Parker added.

Oct 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker (3) speaks during the Las Vegas Aces championship parade at Toshiba Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

While Parker has no issue with calling the league's referees out for their shortcomings, she's also clearly a solution-oriented person. She believes there are ways that the WNBA can improve upon the performance of the league's referees, which has been a hot topic throughout the 2025 season.

Candace Parker Gets Honest About WNBA Referee Improvement

When Parker was asked about how she can solve the league's referee problems in a September 3 episode of the Post Moves podcast, she initially began cracking up in laughter before adding, "That's a really good question!"

She then continued by saying, "I guess training? Because there's always a get better. I think there's training and accountability. I think the NBA has become very transparent with their refs, and have developed an amazing training program. But we all know that that training program costs money. So I think the more that the WNBA decides to invest in reffing, the better refs they'll get, but also the better reffing they'll get."

Parker's sentiment makes a lot of sense. However, the NBA clearly hasn't offered to make WNBA referees part of its training program, despite how closely connected the two leagues are.

Ultimately, all any player, coach, or analyst wants is for WNBA referees to remain consistent for both sides throughout the course of a game. That shouldn't necessarily require training, but having a clearer and more objective set of guidelines to work with could help bring that consistency to women's basketball in the future.

