Candace Parker Has 8-Word Verdict on Indiana Fever After WNBA Free Agent Adds
On January 21, WNBA legend Candace Parker predicted that longtime Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell would sign with a new team in free agency this offseason.
"I think she'll end up in Golden State," Parker said as part of an Instagram segment with B/R W Sports.
On January 29, Mitchell re-signed with the Fever. That was the first of a plethora of moves the Fever made this offseason, which included acquiring multiple-time WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson while also trading for Phoenix Mercury standout Sophie Cunningham.
There's no shame in Parker getting her Mitchell prediction wrong. And during a February 3 segment on Unrivaled Pregame, she discussed what the Fever's offseason veteran additions will mean for their offensive outlook.
"DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard going to Indiana, I think that's gonna be huge for their young core," Parker said, per a February 4 Instagram post from B/R W Sports.
"If you think about what Caitlin Clark and what Aliyah Boston are doing, and you think about their growth, having two players that have won championships, coming in and being that solid vet, I think that's going to be huge for their organization," she continued.
"That's one of those quiet free agency moves... I think [the team] that people should be talking about more is Indiana... You talk about shooters on shooters on shooters.
"It's going to be tough to guard them," Parker concluded.
Parker's three WNBA championships across her legendary career prove that she knows what it takes to produce greatness. So her endorsement of the Fever's recent moves is certainly a good sign for the franchise.