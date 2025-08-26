Candace Parker Makes Honest Angel Reese Assessment During Sky Loss

The Chicago Sky lost to the surging Las Vegas Aces on August 25 by a score of 79-74, thus bringing Chicago's record to 9-28 on the 2025 WNBA regular season. It also means they have lost 15 of their last 17 games.

However, the Sky's subpar performance wasn't the true story on Monday. Instead, the game was about honoring the legendary Candace Parker, who was getting her No. 3 Sky jersey retired during halftime.

There's no question that Parker is deserving of this honor (which she also received from the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this season), given that Parker was a key part of Chicago securing its first and only WNBA championship during the 2021 season. Not to mention that she's an Illinois native and has always held Chicago very close to her heart.

Aug 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky franchise legend and WNBA Champion Candace Parker speaks during her jersey retainment ceremony during a WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Candace Parker's Angel Reese 'C-Tier' Stance

Last month, Parker was asked to do a "tier" ranking of select WNBA stars during an interview with Complex Sports. Sky superstar forward Angel Reese was one of two players Parker was asked about whom she gave a "C-Tier" ranking to, which was the lowest tier she gave anybody.

In explaining this, Parker said, "I put her right at that C level. I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to have the ability to carry your team, be a one or two option. I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year."

Damn I didn’t want to believe it. How tf do you put Reese in a C tier smh. I wanna believe that her and Angel are having convos behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/3FNIFsPHL6 — Swift (@Goodfella_100) July 13, 2025

Parker doing this raised a lot of eyebrows, as some saw it as disrespect toward Reese.

Candace Parker Praises Angel Reese During Jersey Retirement Game

However, Parker has also shown Reese a lot of respect in the past. And she did so once again during the broadcast of Monday's game when asked about Reese's potential.

"I think it's endless, honestly," Parker said, per an X post from @ohnohedidnt24.

"You look at her body, you look at her ability to get up and down the floor — and I don't think it's just on the offensive end. I think it's on the defensive end, as well. And so I think, with a coach like Tyler Marsh, that has come from a winning pedigree with the Aces," Parker added. "I think the Sky is the limit, no pun intended."

Candace on Angel's potential:



"I think it's endless honestly...the Sky is the limit" pic.twitter.com/Q9tie4q9eF — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) August 26, 2025

Reese added another whopping 17 rebounds to her 2025 season total during the loss to Las Vegas, which is yet another reason she's deserving of praise.

