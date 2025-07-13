Candace Parker's 'C-Tier' Angel Reese Ranking Raises Eyebrows

Candace Parker is one of the most respected figures in the basketball community. Not only is this owed to her legendary WNBA career, but she has also emerged as one of the premier analysts of the game, given how well she can assess what's happening on the court while also articulating her insights on any hot-button topic taking place in the game.

This is why Parker's opinions of players hold enormous weight. And a stance she shared about Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese during a recent segment with Complex Sports (which was posted on their Facebook account) is catching a lot of attention.

Parker was asked to do a "tier" ranking of select WNBA stars. This means that she would be given a player and either rank them in the "S" tier (which is the top), the "A" tier, the "B" tier, or the "C" tier, which was the lowest she ranked anybody.

Parker started off by putting A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Breanna Stewart in that elite "S" tier. Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum, and Sabrina Ionescu went in the "A" tier below that. Then, Dallas Wings duo Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers both earned a "B" tier ranking from Parker.

The final two players were injured Sparks center Cameron Brink and Reese, both of whom Parker placed in the "C" tier.

When explaining Reese's ranking, Parker said, "I put her right at that C level. I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to have the ability to carry your team, be a one or two option. I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year."

Damn I didn’t want to believe it. How tf do you put Reese in a C tier smh. I wanna believe that her and Angel are having convos behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/3FNIFsPHL6 — Swift (@Goodfella_100) July 13, 2025

Parker placing Reese this low is has many of Reese's fans upset, especially given how great Reese has been playing of late. But Parker is entitled to her own opinion, of course, and perhaps this can simply serve as added motivation for the 23-year-old.

Recommended Reading: