Candace Parker Reacts To Olympic Village Condom Shortage

The entire sports world is buzzing right now, given that the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are taking place right now.

Many of the sports events at these Winter Olympic Games are frankly not something that sustains an American audience's interest aside from these two weeks every four years. But this novelty factor is one reason why it's so easy to get interested and engaged in the novel events taking place. Add an element of patriotism, and the Olympics are something that many sports fans can't get off their TV screens while the games are underway.

Whether it's superstar USA snowboarder Chloe Kim (who is dating Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett), legendary USA alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn (who was competing on a torn ACL in these Olympics games before crashing and suffering a gruesome leg fracture), or the star-studded figure skating team, there appears to be an event for everyone in Italy.

One other aspect of the Olympics always seems to captivate pop culture: the speed with which condoms are used in the Olympic Village.

On February 12, Italian outlet La Stampa reported that there was a shortage of condoms less than a week after the Olympics began. Apparently, the initial amount of condoms offered was less than 10,000 (compared to 300,000 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games), and this didn't even last three full days.

The good news is that more condoms have arrived on scene, as reported on February 17.

Candace Parker Addresses Olympic Village Condom Shortage With Clear Message

This condom shortage caught the attention of WNBA legend Candace Parker, who brought it up to Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston during the February 18 episode of their Post Moves podcast.

"Do you know what other sport has become really popular in the Olympic Village? Parker asked. When Boston responded saying that she didn't know, Parker said, "I'll just say this line: The Olympic Village ran out of condoms in three days, due to higher than anticipated demand."

"That's bananas," Boston said with a laugh.

"Well, safety first. I love it. Safety first. I'm about. I mean, it's probably cold; It is cold. It's the Winter Olympics, Milan. You need somebody to keep you warm. So, safety first," Parker then added.

It seems that Parker is on board with this year's Olympians taking caution with their Olympic Village activities.

