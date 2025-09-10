Candace Parker Suggests Angel Reese Needs Mindset Shift After Chicago Sky Criticism

The talk of the women's basketball community over the past week has been Angel Reese's criticism of the Chicago Sky franchise, as reported in a September 3 article from Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

Reese has already received a lot of backlash for these comments from the women's basketball community as a whole, from her teammates, and from the organization, as she was suspended one half of Chicago's September 7 game because the Sky deemed her comments "detrimental".

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Candace Parker Sends Strong Message About Angel Reese, Sky Situation

WNBA legend Candace Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired by the Sky on August 25 and is therefore very familiar with the organization. This is why it was fascinating to hear her take on the entire Reese situation during a September 10 episode of her Post Moves podcast alongside Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston.

Parker began by speaking about a time during her career with the Sparks when Parker's family said on social media that she should have gotten the ball instead of a teammate after a game where the teammate took a final shot and missed.

When Parker noted that she wouldn't understand why her teammate or the Sparks' organization would be upset about these comments, she added, "After gaining perspective, and a little more maturity, you realize how important it is that, first of all, your family is a mouthpiece for you... but secondly, in public, in front-facing things, you have to protect your team and your organization, no matter how you feel.

"I think the best advice I ever received is to keep things in house," Parker continued. "You can yell, scream, cuss, all inside these walls, but you can't bring it out. And once that happens, it's hard to gain that trust back. And so I think Angel taking the steps of apologizing publicly is huge. But I also feel like there is a little bit of a need, even more so, for the understanding of how sacred the locker room is.

She then added, "And now, what is the next step? How do you gain that trust back? I think that's where her mind has to be right now... It does take a lot to be a leader. Do I think she should have been suspended?... In the NBA, maybe a fine would have happened.

"So unless you want to get out of there — which, maybe is a possibility — you're not gonna win when the family feuds," Parker continued.

It will be interesting to see how this "family feud" between Reese and the Sky concludes this offseason, as many seem to think Reese will end up getting traded because of all this.

