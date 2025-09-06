Sky Veteran Courtney Vandersloot Sends Blunt Response to Angel Reese Age Shade

Chicago Sky second-year superstar Angel Reese has been the talk of the women's basketball community for the past several days, ever since she was quoted in a September 3 Chicago Tribune article calling out her organization for several things, including asserting that she would have no problem leaving the franchise if they didn't improve the roster via free agency.

However, the comment from Reese that seemed to stir up the most controversy was what she said about veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who is sidelined after tearing her ACL earlier in the 2025 season.

At one point in the article, Reese asserted, “We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at. I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before.”

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Courtney Vandersloot Responds to Angel Reese Age Comment

Reese ended up apologizing for her comments, saying, "I think the language was taken out of context, and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year... I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have, about the article and how it was misconstrued, about what was said. I just have to be better with my language".

However, this doesn't mean that Reese's teammates are going to accept her apology or simply leave her comments in the rearview mirror. And it doesn't seem that Vandersloot has brushed them off quite yet, which was conveyed during a recent interview she did that was posted on X by @Quinthox.

During the interview, Vandersloot was asked if she could be expected to be back with Chicago next season, and said, "Oh, absolutely. You know, contrary to what people say or think, my age is actually not a factor. I am coming back, and I am going to come back better than ever, because that's what I've done. I've put myself in a position to come back and compete, even at this age."

Courtney Vandersloot indirectly responding to Angel, I don’t see how the Sky and Angel Reese move forward. One of the most exciting things in the offseason will be seeing where Angel ends up. pic.twitter.com/VdFXW3xGKy — Quin (@Quinthox) September 6, 2025

There's very little doubt that Vandersloot (who is 36 years old and turns 37 in February) was alluding to Reese's comment with this response. And one can't blame her for still being upset about what the 23-year-old All-Star had to say.

