Chelsea Gray's 3-Point Heroics Lift Aces Past Fever

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 86-84 in overtime on Thursday, in what ended up being one of the best games of the WNBA regular season.

The star of the game was Aces veteran point guard Chelsea Gray, who finished the win with 11 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

While that stat line is decent, it's when Gray decided to make her impact is why she was the hero of Thursday's game.

The Fever were beating the Aces 75-72 in the final possession of regulation. Las Vegas was inbounding the ball with 4.8 seconds remaining and made an errant pass that Aliyah Boston deflected. It went to Jackie Young, who then passed it to Chelsea Gray, who took one dribble then drained an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

CHELSEA GRAY SENDS IT TO OVERTIMEpic.twitter.com/a4kQO5t792 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 7, 2026

Gray wasn't done there. After a wild back-and-forth overtime period, A'ja Wilson stole the ball from Caitlin Clark with about nine seconds left and the Fever up by one. Wilson collected the ball, passed it to Gray, who then passed it to Jackie Young, who passed it back to Gray.

Gray was at the three-point line with three seconds left, looked at the basket, hesitated, then took her shot. It hit nothing but net, giving the Aces a buzzer-beater victory.

CHELSEA GRAY FOR THE WINpic.twitter.com/DHoysSybP5 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 7, 2026

These two teams don't face each other again for the rest of the regular season. But Thursday's game felt like a playoff atmosphere in the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and it feels inevitable that the two sides will meet again in the postseason.

Chelsea Gray Gets the Best of Caitlin Clark in Battle of Team USA Point Guards

Team USA's roster for the FIBA Women's World Cup was announced on Thursday morning, and fans were quick to notice that the point guards on the roster were Chelsea Gray, Caitlin Clark, and Paige Bueckers.

Naturally, this lent itself to speculation on which point guard would be Team USA's starter once the tournament began.

There's no reason to believe that Thursday night's Aces vs. Fever game would play any role in USA head coach Kara Lawson's decision on who will start at point guard. But the fact that Gray and Clark were matched up made matters interesting.

Clark finished with a very solid stat line of 20 points and 9 assists. But her missing several free throws late cost Indiana the game, while Gray's two three-pointers won it for the Aces.

Regardless of which of these two starts for Team USA, the squad will be in a very good spot. Just as fans were in a good spot when being treated to Thursday night's game.