USA Basketball Announces FIBA Women's World Cup Roster: What to Know

The 2026 WNBA season will hit pause at the beginning of September. That's because the FIBA Women's World Cup will emanate from Berlin, Germany, and many of the league's biggest stars will be taking part.

No WNBA games will be played between August 30 and Sepember 17, with World Cup action commencing for the U.S. squad against China on September 4.

The roster for Team USA was announced today by national team managing director Sue Bird and is as follows:

USA Basketball FIBA Women's World Cup Roster

• Aliyah Boston

• Paige Bueckers

• Caitlin Clark

• Napheesa Collier

• Kahleah Copper

• Chelsea Gray

• Rhyne Howard

• Kelsey Plum

• Angel Reese

• Breanna Stewart

• A'ja Wilson

• Jackie Young

The team features plenty of international experience, headlined by A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. But there are several players who will be making their debuts for USA Basketball in official World Cup action, including Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Aliyah Boston, and Angel Reese. All 12 players have played for some iteration of Team USA in the past.

This USA team deserves a badass nickname. What are we calling them? 🤔🇺🇸



📄 FULL LINEUP https://t.co/3qrDzd5gEV#FIBAWWC x #WeOwnTheGame pic.twitter.com/0fFu1YGpIb — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) August 6, 2026

Clark, Bueckers and Reese all participated in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments back in March from Puerto Rico, though the U.S. had already qualified for the tournament in Berlin.

Clark was named MVP of that tournament, after leading Team USA in total points and assists. She will now get a chance to represent the country on the big stage for the first time since notably not being chosen for the Olympic roster in 2024.

Duke coach Kara Lawson is the head coach for Team USA.

How Does FIBA Women's World Cup Work?

16 national teams will combine to play 36 games over 10 days from September 4 to 13 in Berlin, Germany.

The teams are broken into four groups (Group A, B, C, and D). The team that finishes first in group play will qualify for the quarterfinals. The second and third placed teams will then compete in a single-game elimination qualification round across groups, with the winners of those games moving on to face the group winners in the quarterfinals. The tournament is then single elimination to crown a champion, and will also feature a third-place game.

USA is in Group D along with Czechia, Italy, and China. Their first contest is against China on September 4, followed by games against Italy on September 6, and Czechia on September 7.

Team USA Has Been Dominant in International Play

Team USA lost to Russia in the 2006 FIBA Women's World Cup in Brazil, but has not lost a game in the World Cup or Olympics since. Though France took the U.S. down to the wire in the 2024 Olympics, before Team USA ultimately won 67-66.

After the roster announcement, anticipation will only increase to see a Team USA roster that spans generations going for yet another gold medal.