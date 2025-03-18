Chelsea Gray Has 4-Word Message for Critics After Rose Win Unrivaled Championship
The inaugural season of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league has now come to a close, and Rose BC were crowned as champions after defeating Vinyl BC by a score of 62-54 in the championship game on March 17.
Rose BC was projected to finish in last place after the rosters were revealed back in 2024, but the cohesion and camaraderie they showcased on and off the court proved to be a difference-maker for this squad.
As a result, the Rose BC squad — including Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese, and Las Vegas Aces "Point Gawd" Chelsea Gray — are now all $50,000 richer and have their names etched in Unrivaled's history books.
Gray was sensational during Rose BC's semifinal win on Sunday evening, and she followed that up by scoring 18 points and dishing out 8 assists in 26 minutes played in the championship game victory.
But it's what Gray said on the microphone after the game ended that might end up stealing the most headlines.
"Keep that same energy," Gray said when Taylor Rooks asked her what she wants people to say about Chelsea Gray now, after the Rose BC roster criticism in the past, per an X post from Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
She then added, "I got the receipts who's talking ****, so."
Gray will bring this same winning energy back to the Las Vegas Aces, who are looking to get back to their WNBA championship-winning ways during the 2025 campaign.
It will be exciting to see how Unrivaled aims to improve on what was a fantastic first season in 2026.