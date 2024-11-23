Chennedy Carter Looks Beyond Sky in Taking WNBA Free Agency Pitches From Fans
The upcoming WNBA free agency period (which begins in February 2025) is sure to be a hectic and exciting time for the women's basketball community.
While there are a number of elite free agents (such as Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Kelsey Mitchell, and Nneka Ogwumike), few players increased their stock during the 2024 season as much as Chennedy Carter.
Carter is a restricted free agent this offseason after averaging 17.5 points per game last year with the Chicago Sky.
However, when new Sky coach Tyler Marsh was asked about whether he sees Chennedy Carter as a big part of what he's doing in the future with Chicago during an appearance on "The Athletic Women's Basketball Show", he said, "In regards to Chennedy, she's a great player, she was a huge catalyst to what last year's team was able to do and accomplish. And obviously, she's slated to be a free agent this year.
"So once those talks open up, we'll take a look at it. But the focus thus far has been on the players who we know are under contract this coming year, and that's where the communication has been thus far," he continued.
It appears that Carter has taken note of Marsh's sentiment, as she posted on Threads Saturday writing, "let’s chat !!! drop the wnba teams you would like to see me sign with next year 🤭 yall be coaches and gms anyways lol lets see what you think !! 🎸🏁".
It sounds like Carter might now be eager to sign elsewhere.
It's certainly going to be interesting to see how Carter's free agency saga plays out after these words.