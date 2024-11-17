Chicago Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Noncommittal About Chennedy Carter's Future With Team
The Chicago Sky hiring former Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh as their new head coach has brought a lot of optimism to a franchise that boasts players who appear to be on the cusp of superstardom.
These players are Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Chennedy Carter. Reese has already asserted herself as a superstar, Cardoso showed clear glimpses of being one of the WNBA's top forwards in the future, and Carter had the best season of her career in Chicago in 2024.
However, some eyebrows were raised when Marsh didn't mention Carter's name when praising Sky players during his introductory press conference.
"I think it's important to understand that... [Reese and Cardoso] are the cornerstones of this franchise," Marsh said.
This made Sky fans wonder whether Carter — who is a restricted free agent this offseason — is part of the Sky's plans in 2025 and beyond.
And more fuel will be added to this metaphorical fire after Marsh's recent comments during an appearance on "The Athletic Women's Basketball Show".
When Marsh was asked about whether he sees Chennedy Carter as a big part of what he's doing in the future with Chicago, Marsh said, "In regards to Chennedy, she's a great player, she was a huge catalyst to what last year's team was able to do and accomplish. And obviously, she's slated to be a free agent this year.
"So once those talks open up, we'll take a look at it. But the focus thus far has been on the players who we know are under contract this coming year, and that's where the communication has been thus far," he continued.
Carter's future with the franchise will be fascinating to see unfold this offseason.