Chennedy Carter's Ice Cold Caitlin Clark Take Resurfaces Amid All-WNBA Announcement
Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter spent a good portion of the 2024 WNBA season as public enemy No. 1 among Indiana Fever fans.
This was due to her shoulder-checking rookie sensation Caitlin Clark during a June 1 game between Chicago and Indiana, which prompted a Flagrant 1 foul on Carter and sent the women's basketball community into a collective frenzy.
While many people might have expected Carter to apologize or downplay the foul in the aftermath, she ended up saying that she had "no regrets" about the incident — which only frustrated Fever fans even further.
She also made another disrespectful comment about the 22-year-old's game in the aftermath of the flagrant, writing on Threads the same day as the foul, "& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man 😂".
Clark then went on to set the WNBA single-season record in assists while leading the Fever to their first WNBA playoffs appearance since 2016.
Then the 2024 All-WNBA teams were released on Wednesday — and Clark was a First-Time honoree.
This has prompted Fever fans to dig up Carter's critical post once again, deeming it one of the worst takes in recent memory.
"This might go down as one of the dumbest things said," X user @Kezia_19 wrote.
This isn't the first time Carter's take has resurfaced since the flagrant occurred. Another X user went viral on September 15 for reposting it and writing, "When it's all said and done this quote about Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter will go down as the single worst quote in the history of all sports... I'm talking MLB NFL NBA MLS NHL everything LMAOOO #FeverRising #WNBA."
While Carter may have no regrets about the flagrant foul, she'd probably prefer to take that Threads post back.