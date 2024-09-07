Cheryl Miller Addresses Alleged 'Animosity' Between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
Women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller knows what greatness looks like on the court.
While the USC Trojans icon's prime came before the WNBA, Miller has still cemented herself as one of the greatest female basketball players of all time. This is proven by her 1984 Olympics gold medal and induction into both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Miller became a coach after her playing days ended. While she isn't currently leading a squad courtside, she did serve as the head coach for Team WNBA at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.
This gave Miller the extraordinary opportunity to coach rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese — who are typically pitted as rivals within the media — at the same time.
And Miller sent a clear message about the alleged bad blood between these two 22-year-old global superstars during a September 3 episode of "The Mark Jackson Show".
"Those two being on the floor shattered whatever narrative people were trying to push," Miller said of Clark and Reese at the All-Star Game in July.
"Ain't no animosity," she added. "I mean, it was fun while it lasted. But [Clark and Reese], all they want to do is win. And seeing them interact off the court and [at] shoot around and everything else, it was fun. It was a lot of fun, guys. And it was such a blessing to be a part of it."
It's cool to hear Miller (who has now gotten a better glimpse of the two rookies interacting than anybody else) set the record straight regarding their relationship with each other.