Cheryl Reeve Blames AI for Viral Lynx Dancing Display at WNBA All-Star Event

Given how stressful and high-stakes the WNBA regular season is for all 13 teams (including players and coaches), each WNBA All-Star weekend presents an opportunity for the league to let its hair down, so to speak, to bask in everything that has been accomplished by the midway point in each season.

If there's one team who has reason to celebrate, it's the Minnesota Lynx. Their 20-4 record this season (including being 12-0 at home) puts them firmly in first place in the WNBA standings, and most see them as a favorite to win a championship this season after coming agonizingly close to a title last year.

And several members of the Lynx certainly celebrated on July 17, as players Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman (who make up the viral "Studbudz" live streaming dynamic duo), and Kayla McBride were seen dancing with Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve during an All-Star event.

Videos of this moment have gone viral on social media, with fans loving the notoriously strict Reeve showing another side of herself.

Cheryl Reeve doing the Shmoney on the Studbudz podcast was not on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/kl8gmlfQbQ — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) July 18, 2025

Reeve (who is coaching for Team Collier during Saturday's All-Star Game) ran a practice on Friday morning. And afterwards, she shared a hilarious message about her dancing display.

"You can't believe everything that's on the internet. And AI, there was some s*** on me last night, that was AI. That was AI," Reeve said to Williams in the "Studbudz" live stream, which was included in an X post from @crassbandito.

"I was in bed!" Reeve then claimed with a laugh.

Cheryl Reeve said her partying with the studbudz last night was "AI" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kK8o3esFXN — Crass (@crassbandito) July 18, 2025

Props to Reeve for being a good sport about her dancing (which was certainly not AI) going viral.

