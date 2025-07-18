Cheryl Reeve's Dancing Display with Lynx Players at WNBA All-Star Event Turns Heads

While the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend on-court festivities haven't even begun, the superstars of the weekend may have already been decided.

These would be Minnesota Lynx standouts Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams. While only Williams was named an All-Star, she brought Hiedeman along with her to the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, so that the duo could live stream from Thursday through Saturday as part of their "Studbudz" Twitch stream account, which has taken the women's basketball community by storm in recent weeks.

There have already been multiple hilarious moments caught on the live stream on Thursday, such as Caitlin Clark's brother calling out the WNBA referees. But perhaps the most unexpected moment of all came when Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve made an appearance on the stream and began dancing with Williams, Hiedeman, and another Lynx All-Star, Kayla McBride.

X user @alfcorriette posted a video clip from the stream of Reeve dancing with her two star players with the caption, "Cheryl Reeve doing the Shmoney on the Studbudz podcast was not on my bingo card."

Cheryl Reeve doing the Shmoney on the Studbudz podcast was not on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/kl8gmlfQbQ — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) July 18, 2025

CHERYL😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4o9yVt3g6S — Vanshay Murdock 🎥🎥 (@VanshayM) July 18, 2025

Reeve is at the WNBA All-Star weekend because she's coaching Team Collier during Saturday's game. She's notorious for being one of the strictest coaches in the league, which has led to her becoming one of the most successful coaches in women's basketball history.

However, this dancing display shows that she knows how to have a good time when the opportunity presents itself.

