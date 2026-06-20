Cheryl Reeve Explains Why Olivia Miles Needed Game Against 'Actual Defense'

Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles has taken the WNBA by storm. However, inevitably, the more she stood out, the more resistance she would eventually meet. And said resistance showed up in the form of the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night.

The Valkyries swarmed and pressured Miles more than she has seen thus far in her young WNBA career, holding her to just 7 points on 1-10 shooting, and forcing her into 6 turnovers. Still, she was able to help the Lynx win anyway, which her coach Cheryl Reeve treated as a bit of a passed test afterwards.

"Us and them are the two best defensive teams in the league. So what she saw was actual defense," Reeve said.

"She needed a game like this. This was a tremendous growth point for her. When things don't go your way, how do you show up? What she showed is that she'll show up on the defensive end. Kind of a game-sealing block, rebounding the basketball, closing out with free throws. She didn't quit," Reeve added, before pointing out that her gravity makes an impact for her Lynx teammates even when she isn't scoring.

More Attention Was Bound to Bring More Defense to Miles

Miles had gone beyond just being labeled Rookie of the Year, as her name was beginning to be thrown into early MVP and All-WNBA discussions. Not to mention, her rookie season has started to be dissected in historical context.

The obvious bar for those is Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who set the standard for standout rookie seasons from a point guard.

But with any comparison should come context. And many wondered how Miles would fare once scouts adjusted to her and the opponents ratcheted up the defensive pressure. Clark came in with unprecedented popularity, and the penchant for shooting from way outside, so she was picked up 94-feet and with amped up attention immediately.

The more Miles made her mark, the more she was in line to meet said resistance. Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase even admitted they'd treat her differently this time around.

Jun 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) drives in against Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"We got to guard her. We didn't guard her last time," Nakase said before the contest.

This time around, Miles saw "physicality" and "aggressive trapping," per Reeve. But she was able to persevere without being rattled, which bodes well for how she will respond and adjust herself.

Miles previously said she was "most proud of" the Lynx winning when asked about her individual accolades. And Minnesota was able to do just that despite her worst individual output offensively.

The Lynx currently sit atop the entire WNBA at 13-3, so one can see why her coach can put such a positive spin on her struggles.