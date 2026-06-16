Sophie Cunningham Stamps 'Beast' Olivia Miles as Clear WNBA Rookie of the Year

The Minnesota Lynx got the steal of the draft with rookie sensation Olivia Miles after selecting her No. 2 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft out of TCU.

This is becoming more apparent as Miles continues to put on star-like performances each night for the Lynx. She has quickly made a name for herself during her short time as a pro and the Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham has taken notice, even campaigning for Miles for this year's Rookie of the Year during a recent episode of her podcast “Show Me Something”.

“I know that they said Olivia Miles was up for rookie. She’s going to get Rookie of the Year. I don’t know if anyone has watched her play, whoever’s listening to this, she is a beast. An actual beast. She is. I’m not kidding,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham certainly has a strong point given what Miles has shown the ability to do in such a short amount of time. Currently averaging 18.1 points, 5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, she is on pace to have one of the best rookie seasons in the league's history. After all, Miles did recently break the rookie record for most 3-pointers in a game after dropping eight against the Golden State Valkyries back on June 4.

Give her her flowers, Olivia Miles is an absolute beast pic.twitter.com/ubeAO0vJec — Show Me Something (@ShowMe_Pod) June 15, 2026

“She just has like the wiggle of a guy. She is so good. Her passing, her shooting, her court vision. She is good.”

“I like her. And I know people think it’s weird when you compliment other people in our league because you have to play against them. But I also give this girl her flowers. She is a freakin’ beast,” Cunningham added.

Cunningham will have to wait to face Miles for the first time as the Fever don't meet the Lynx until early August.

Olivia Miles Isn't Competing Like a Rookie

Miles has transitioned smoothly into the WNBA and playing under an elite coach like Cheryl Reeve has helped speed this process along. One thing that Reeve is the best at is allowing her players to be themselves and play freely into their strengths which includes the rookie Miles, who currently leads the team in scoring.

In the Lynx's recent contest against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, Miles never appeared intimidated. In fact, Miles put up a career high 29-point performance and the scoring doesn't even account for her playmaking prowess, which stands out as her top skill.

Olivia Miles is tied as the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 250+ PTS & 50+ AST. pic.twitter.com/DbIYxCh9f7 — Real App (@realapp) June 16, 2026

What's even more impressive? Miles hasn't scored fewer than double digits in any game this season. She's also played fewer than 30 minutes in just two games all season, which points to Reeve's confidence in her rookie to carry a major role.

It'll certainly be intriguing to watch how Miles' rookie season plays out as the Lynx are currently holding down the top seed in the WNBA with an 11-3 record. Make no mistake about it, Miles is a huge reason for the team's overall success. She has shown very few flaws in her young career and this should be a very scary reality for the rest of the league.