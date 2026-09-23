Cheryl Reeve’s Lynx Starter ‘Rest’ Explanation Hints at Fever Finale Plan

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve didn't play her starting unit in the second half of her team's loss to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

This caught many by surprise. While the Lynx were down 57-34, Reeve essentially waving the white flag raised eyebrows, especially after the Lynx's reserves battled back and made it a seven-point game at one point in the third quarter.

Reese spoke with the media after the game and explained this strategy.

"It was apparent that maybe rest was a better option, with playoffs starting on Sunday. We thought that first group would be better served [by] saving legs and not chasing a win that wasn’t going to happen," Reeve said, per an X post from Andrew Dukowitz.

She later was asked about the bench unit's performance when compared to the starters and said, "Well, the second group, I just have an appreciation that they didn’t follow the lead of the first five... I'm old enough to know that chasing wins is a really bad idea. You're playing every other day; you start [playoffs] on Sunday. And that's really, at this point, what it's about.

"We really couldn’t care less about seeding. Wherever it lands, it lands. Whatever it is, it will be what we deserve, however that's going to shake out,” she added.

Cheryl Reeve on the bench unit compared to the starters and the playoff seeding



“Well the second group I just have an appreciation that they didn’t follow the lead of the first five… we really couldn’t care less about seeding. Wherever it lands it lands” pic.twitter.com/3faESJzEZu — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) September 23, 2026

Why Cheryl Reeve's 'Rest' Preference Speaks Volumes About Lynx's Priorities

Reading between the lines, Reeve's response indicated what her strategy will likely be in her final regular season game against the Fever on Thursday.

Reeve is clearly prioritizing rest over securing that No. 1 seed at this point. If the Lynx were to beat the Fever on Thursday, they would get that top seed. And they can still get that No. 1 seed regardless of Thursday's outcome if the Golden State Valkyries lose one of their final two games (they're playing the Portland Fire Tuesday night, then face the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday).

But Reeve is playing the long game and would prefer to have her top players fully rested when the playoffs begin—even if that means forgoing the No. 1 seed.

This bodes well for the Indiana Fever, as it suggests that Reeve isn't going to push her starting unit to the point of exertion on Thursday.

The Fever are still trying to secure home-court advantage in the first round (although that's unlikely), and winning on Thursday is the only way they can still potentially do so.

So Reeve not going all-out to win on Thursday is good news for Indiana Fever and its fan base.