Olivia Miles' Questionable Status Could Alter Fever-Lynx Matchup

The Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx face each other for the final two games of the 2026 WNBA regular season. The first of these two showdowns is on Tuesday in Indiana, while the second leg is in Minnesota on Thursday.

However, the Lynx could be without their star guard, rookie Olivia Miles, as Miles appeared on their injury report on Monday.

The report said Miles (who passed Caitlin Clark's record for the most points scored in a single rookie season) was questionable with a calf issue. This caught fans by surprise, as Miles had finished the Lynx's last game without any concerns.

Olivia Miles (calf) questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 21, 2026

Just because she's questionable for the game doesn't necessarily mean she won't be active, especially because a win for the Lynx would guarantee that they are the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. But they're not going to risk having Miles get hurt worse because of that, and might err on the side of caution for Tuesday's game.

Regardless of whether Miles plays on Tuesday, if the Lynx can beat the Fever, it's safe to assume most of their top players will rest in that final regular season game against the Fever, since it will essentially be meaningless for them at that point.

But they'll need to win on Tuesday for that scenario to become reality. And that will be a lot more difficult for them if Miles isn't active.

Olivia Miles Admits 'Relief' of Breaking Caitlin Clark's Rookie Scoring Record

Miles was asked about breaking Clark's rookie points record (Clark tallied 769 points during her 2024 rookie campaign with the Fever) after the Lynx's 101-89 win over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday night and said, "[Breaking the record] was more of a relief. Those things tend to loom over your head.”

She added, “It’s special. But it more so means that we’re doing well as a team, and I have great teammates around me, great friends who allowed me to be up there. It wouldn’t be possible without one, a coach who believes in you. And two, teammates who have my back.”

Miles didn't mean that it was a relief or special that she broke Clark's record specifically. She surely knew that the record was looming and was probably something she was chasing throughout the season. So not having that in the rearview mirror before the regular season ends makes for one less thing she needs to think about before the postseason.