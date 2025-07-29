Cheryl Reeve Makes Bold 5-Word Claim After Emma Meesseman Snubs Lynx For Liberty

The Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty are forever linked after last season’s classic WNBA Finals. Whether it was Minnesota’s historic comeback in Game 1 or the Liberty finally prevailing in overtime of a winner-take-all Game 5, the 2024 Finals were one to remember.

Now, almost a full year later, there’s still no love lost between them. Last week, Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb announced that 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman had committed to sign with New York.

The Lynx and Mercury were reportedly the other potential suitors for Meesseman, who has spent the last three years out of the WNBA playing for Fenerbahçe in Turkey. Meesseman has yet to join the Liberty as her visa application is still being processed.

With the Lynx and Liberty set to square off on Wednesday night, Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve was asked Tuesday about Meesseman’s decision to sign with the Liberty over the Lynx.

“She made the wrong choice,” Reeve said as she shrugged her shoulders.

Reeve is known for saying what’s on her mind, notably after the conclusion of Game 5 of the finals when she claimed the title was “stolen” from Minnesota following a controversial foul call.

Tomorrow night’s game will be the first time New York and Minnesota have met since the finals last year. The Lynx currently sit atop the pack in the WNBA at 22-5 with the Liberty four games behind them at 17-8.

The stage seems to be set for some fireworks tomorrow, with Minnesota out for revenge and New York looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses against teams outside of the playoff picture in the Sparks and the Wings.

