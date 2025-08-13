Cheryl Reeve Makes Pink Hair Promise for This Lynx WNBA Outcome

In a 2025 WNBA season that has contained a ton of interesting twists and turns, perhaps the least surprising thing that has happened to this point is that the Minnesota Lynx are WNBA championship contenders.

It feels like the Lynx have been a favorite to win a WNBA championship in every season that Cheryl Reeve has been their head coach, starting from when she joined the team in 2010. Of course, they have won four WNBA titles since then, and Reeve has cemented herself as one of the greatest women's basketball coaches of all time.

The Lynx currently have a 27-5 record and have been the best team by far in this regular season. They currently have a six-game lead over the second-place team in the standings (the defending champion New York Liberty), while there's only a five-game difference between New York and the No. 8 team in the league standings.

Cheryl Reeve Will Rock Pink Hair if This Lynx Scenario Occurs

Perhaps the best (and certainly funniest) story to follow in this 2025 WNBA season has been the rise of StudBudz, which is the moniker that Lynx guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman (both of whom are currently rocking pink hair) call themselves when they're live-streaming on Twitch.

StudBudz took over the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, as their live streams throughout the weekend captivated the women's basketball community. At one point, they even convinced Cheryl Reeve to dance with them while on stream at an All-Star event.

Reeve spoke with the media on August 13 and was asked what it would take for her to dye her hair pink like Williams and Hiedeman.

“Championship," Reeve said, per an X post from Andrew Dukowit of Zone Coverage MN. "There it is. [Williams and Hiedeman) don’t even know that, I’ve never even told them that. So let them know, 'Cheryl said I’ll do whatever to my hair.'"

“Championship, there it is, they don’t even know that, I’ve never told them that. So let them know “Cheryl said I’ll do whatever to my hair” #lynxrecognize pic.twitter.com/0IZWBeqlLv — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 13, 2025

The thought of Reeve rocking pink hair at a Lynx WNBA championship parade is hilarious and would certainly make for an iconic StudBudz stream.

Of course, there's still a long ways to go before Minnesota reaches that point. But if they keep performing like they have to this point in the season (and if star forward Napheesa Collier gets fully healthy), Reeve could be sporting her pink hair alongside Williams and Hiedeman in no time.

In the meantime, Reeve's focus is surely on beating the New York Liberty on August 16.

