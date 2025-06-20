Cheryl Reeve Rips Reporter for 'Fiction' Caitlin Clark Olympics Snub Comments

During a June 16 appearance onThe Adam Gold Show, USA Today columnist Christine Brennan (who is the author of 'On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports', which releases in July) put Minnesota Lynx and Team USA 2024 Paris Olympics coach Cheryl Reeve on blast for her supposed role in Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark not making that Olympics roster.

"Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlin Clark, kind of blaming her for not having Minnesota Lynx games on TV, but only Caitlin games on TV," Brennan said after asserting that Reeve played a major role in Clark not making Team USA's Paris Olympics roster.

"How is [Reeve's behavior] okay with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA basketball, that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool? I mean, that alone should have been immediately nipped in the bud, never was, by the leadership of those organizations," Brennan added.

Reeve has since fired back at Brennen during a June 19 appearance on FanDuel's Golic & Golic show.

"What [Brennan] wrote is fiction. And if she were paying attention, one of the things I have done for years is hold the league accountable for their missteps, mishaps, their lack of representation of all teams," Reeve said, addressing what Brennan said about her blaming Clark for not having Lynx games on TV.

"So that particular situation had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It had everything to do with a WNBA social media post that promoted one preseason game and not all preseason games. And so I simply said that, by the way, the Minnesota Lynx are playing the Chicago Sky," Reeve added.

"If Christine Brennan were being thorough, and a legitimate reporter in this situation, she would have gotten full context. But it didn't fit the narrative. Christine Brennan likes to have a villain in her storytelling. I am Christine Brennan's villain," Reeve continued.

"And it's a fiction, the stuff that she has written about me, and my interest in Caitlin Clark being on or off the [Olympics] team."

“What she wrote is fiction.”



Referring to an author's work of nonfiction as fiction cuts deep in the literary community, so this sentiment likely won't go over well with Brennan while she's promoting her book.

