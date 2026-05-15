Cheryl Reeve’s 'Rookie' Praise Adds New Layer to Wings’ Azzi Fudd Decision

Women's basketball fans are well aware that the Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

They're also surely aware that the Minnesota Lynx has the draft's No. 2 overall pick, and used it to take point guard Olivia Miles. There was some pre-draft discussion that the Wings might have been better suited to select Miles, especially because of how she might pair with Paige Bueckers (which Miles also spoke about in the lead-up to draft day).

The two franchises made their respective decisions and must live with whatever comes from Fudd and Miles' respective careers. And while it's still way too early to tell, one of these two has gotten off to a hotter WNBA start than the other.

Despite having only 3 WNBA games under her belt, Miles already looks like one of the league's best guards. She's averaging 16.3 points and 7 assists per game while orchestrating Cheryl Reeve's Lynx offense.

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas and Minnesota played each other on May 14. While Fudd produced a solid game, scoring 8 points in 20 minutes off the bench but being a team-leading +11 when she was on the court, Miles still outshone her, scoring 15 points and adding 6 assists.

Miles was particularly effective in the fourth quarter, making several key assists and adding a massive blocked shot in the final minute to secure the Lynx's 90-86 win.

Olivia Miles tonight 🔥



• 15 points

• 6 assists

• 2 rebounds

• 7/12 FG pic.twitter.com/ud9B8stewn — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 15, 2026

Cheryl Reeve's Olivia Miles Praise Suggests Satisfaction With WNBA Draft Outcome

Cheryl Reeve was singing her rookie guard's praises postgame, saying, "When the game was in the balance, the rookie took it over. She took it over. Miles was incredible, making her reads and doing simple things for her. And really gave us momentum, really gave us that jolt," per an X post from @mvanshay.

“When the game was in the balance, the rookie took it over. She took it over. Miles was incredible” https://t.co/IpGCR1TbzV pic.twitter.com/vfacOjMYye — Vanshay 🎥 NEW ACCOUNT (@mvanshay) May 15, 2026

It's still too early to say that the Wings selecting Fudd over Miles in the 2026 WNBA Draft was a mistake. But there's no question that Miles has made more of an immediate impact and appears to be the perfect fit for Cheryl Reeve's system in Minnesota (not to mention that she's doing so without Napheesa Collier on the court).

Fudd and Miles' respective rookie seasons will be fascinating to follow, and their careers will forever be linked because of where they were taken in the draft.

For now, one thing is for sure: Cheryl Reeve is happy Olivia Miles is on her roster.