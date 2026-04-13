Azzi Fudd Fans Push Back On Olivia Miles' Paige Bueckers Pairing Comment

The 2026 WNBA Draft is taking place on Monday evening. And unlike in the past two seasons, there's still a lot of uncertainty about who the draft's first pick will be.

There are four candidates: Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, Lauren Betts, and Awa Fam. Many feel like the favorite is Azzi Fudd, given her past success with Paige Bueckers at UConn. But the three other options are also compelling.

But the other three also have a solid case. And Olivia Miles stated her case during an April 13 appearance on ESPN.

Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles (5) drives | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Olivia Miles’ Paige Bueckers Comments Draw Strong Reaction From Azzi Fudd Fans

When asked about the prospect of playing alongside Paige Bueckers, Miles said, "I think we'd be one of, if not the, most dynamic backcourt in the league. You know, I'm naturally a pass-first guard, so I want to get her the ball in places where she's successful. And I think it would just be an incredible partnership," per an X post from SportsCenter.

"I'll be very grateful for wherever I land. But if I got to play with Paige, I feel like we'd light the league on fire," Miles added.

"I think we'd be one of, if not the most dynamic backcourt in the league. ... If I got to play with Paige [Bueckers], I feel like we'd light the league on fire."



TCU's Olivia Miles expresses what could happen if she was the number one pick in the upcoming WNBA draft 🏀 pic.twitter.com/tYU9HyvHKJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2026

This sentiment seems to have rubbed many Azzi Fudd fans (most of whom are also UConn fans who fans to see Azzi and Paige reunited in Dallas) the wrong way, which they're making clear on social media.

"She comes across as not self aware…and unlikable. She could use some PR training like my humble queens Azzi and Lauren!" said @MommaTtime.

"this the biggest setup ive ever seen," said @AzR0TY, who has a profile picture of Fudd.

"I want azzi one," said @AmandaRuan94578.

@ddebonair99 posted a video of Fudd reacting to being grabbed by the arm.

"She has a reality check headed her way," said @theJthatmatters.

@Mixon_Red added, "Her inconsistency to shoot the ball concerns me. I would go with Azzi Fudd. More size , better shooter, already chemistry with her and Paige".

"ENOUGH. THIS IS GETTING OUT OF HAND," said @fatouyoomi.

"pitching herself so desperately when we all know its princess's coronation day," said @a_freespirit with a GIF of a crown being put on Fudd's head.

pitching herself so desperately when we all know its princess's coronation day pic.twitter.com/hGCF1eVNig — River (@a_freespirit) April 13, 2026

"I would rather Azzi," said @assketballfan.

"Azzi Fudd is the number one pick. Enough with this lunacy," said @ddebonair99.

Miles makes a good point in that she and Paige would probably be electric together. But fans have already seen how electric Paige and Azzi are, and are set on seeing that duo again in the WNBA.