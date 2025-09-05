Chicago Sky Coach Addresses Angel Reese Punishment for 'Detrimental' Team Callout

On September 3, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was quoted in a Chicago Tribune article, making several negative comments about her WNBA franchise that made a lot of waves within the women's basketball community.

Among the many things Reese said was that she thought that first-year head coach, Tyler Marsh, needed to coach her players harder, which implied that she wasn't a fan of his softer coaching style.

When addressing these comments before the Sky's September 3 game, Marsh said, "I haven't read the whole article. I've seen bits and pieces of it. So yeah, we are aware of it. We're addressing it in house as we're currently speaking, so that's where we'll leave it."

He then added, “I think that Angel has shown a commitment to wanting to be here. I think that we as an organization continue to show a commitment that we want people that want to be here. We’re setting a lane, a foundation here, that we want to be sustainable, where we’re able to be a premier destination for all players. And so that's kind of where we're at."

Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh talks to forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA game against the Seattle Storm at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Tyler Marsh Speaks on Angel Reese Suspension for Viral Comments

Before the Sky's September 7 game against the Indiana Fever (for which Reese is already suspended because she has eight technical fouls on her this year), the Sky made an X post that read, "The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball.

"Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during the league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team," it continued.

Marsh spoke with the media before Friday's game. And when asked about Reese getting suspended for the first half of the Aces game, he said, "It was from the top down, as an organizational decision. So we handled it internally, and that's kind of what it has been," per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports.

Coach Marsh on Angel Reese’s suspension against LV. #Skytown pic.twitter.com/rlRQEdEzjY — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) September 5, 2025

He later added, "I don't want to get into specifics. I think that, again, the matter has been resolved, and [I] would just like to focus on tonight... The comments were the comments. I think everybody got a chance to see it. And, again, all the discussions that needed to be had were had, and we'll leave it at that."

The Sky will now have to handle not having their best player for the next six quarters of action.

Recommended Reading: