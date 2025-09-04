Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Breaks Silence on Angel Reese Putting Team on Blast

On September 3, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune released an article that centered around star second-year player Angel Reese's discontent with several aspects of the Chicago Sky franchise, including those players and the coaching staff around her.

Reese made it abundantly clear that she was not happy with the moves Chicago's front office made last offseason when it came to them strengthening their roster for 2025. And one could argue her frustration is justified, given how the Sky have a worse record this year than they did last season.

At another point in the article, Reese said, "I am very vocal about what we need and what I want. I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can," per an X post from @sammygee1400.

Right after that, Poe wrote, "[Reese] wants expanded office spaces and training facilities to give the organization a more comparable work environment to competitors around the league. She wants a more dynamic style of play on the court. She wants the Sky to establish a more cohesive identity regardless of personnel.

"And she wants head coach Tyler Marsh to coach players harder."

oh she is not playing holy shit pic.twitter.com/sS0TWOlfoE — sammy!¡ (@sammygee1400) September 3, 2025

Tyler Marsh Addresses Angel Reese's Comments About Him, Chicago Sky Franchise

The 9-30 Sky are facing the Connecticut Sun at home on September 3. Marsh (who is in his first season as the Sky's head coach after being an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces) spoke with the media pregame and was asked whether he was aware of Reese's comments.

"I haven't read the whole article. I've seen bits and pieces of it. So yeah, we are aware of it," Marsh said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports. "We're addressing it in house as we're currently speaking, so that's where we'll leave it."

He then added, “I think that Angel has shown a commitment to wanting to be here. I think that we as an organization continue to show a commitment that we want people that want to be here. We’re setting a lane, a foundation here, that we want to be sustainable, where we’re able to be a premier destination for all players. And so that's kind of where we're at."

Coach Marsh on Angel Reese’s comments about the Sky organization. #Skytown pic.twitter.com/SFhCxRKoTs — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) September 3, 2025

One would imagine there's much still to come from this story, and it will be fascinating to see how the Sky function on the court during Wednesday's game.

