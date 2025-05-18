Chicago Sky Coach Defends Angel Reese's Reaction to Caitlin Clark Flagrant Foul
During the third quarter of the May 17 WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was given a flagrant foul after she wrapped up and then appeared to shove Sky superstar Angel Reese while Reese was going up for a layup.
This prompted Reese to jump up and attempt to get in Clark's face in order to give her some choice words, before she was pushed away by Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston. As a result of this dust-up, both Boston and Reese were given offsetting technical fouls.
Given that Reese and Clark are arguably the two biggest superstars in women's basketball and have a storied rivalry that dates back to 2023, this moment between them was always going to cause a major stir.
However, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh defended his player's actions when speaking with the media after the game.
"Yeah, I think it’s a little misrepresentation to [say the team needed to] calm her down," Marsh said of Reese's response, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic. "I think emotions were high on both sides. And so, I think Angel reacted in a way that any of us would react at a moment like that.
"So for her, I think it's, for us, just understanding that we are all in this together. We got her back in that locker room and on this coaching staff, and it will continue to be that way throughout the season," he added.
Reese surely must appreciate this sentiment from her first-year head coach.