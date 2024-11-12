New Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Reveals Team's Biggest Offseason Priority With One Word
The Chicago Sky made waves at the beginning of November when they announced their hiring of former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh as their franchise's next head coach.
This decision to bring Marsh on board — who was integral to the development of 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson during his time in Las Vegas — has been widely regarded as an excellent hire for the Sky, who fired Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season with the team.
Three-point shooting has been a core pillar of the Aces' success since Marsh has been on their coaching staff. During the 2024 regular season, Las Vegas had a 35.5% three-point shooting percentage, which was fourth-best in the league.
The Sky, on the other hand, were notorious for their shooting struggles. their 4.8 made three-pointers per game were last in the WNBA by a long shot, as the next worse team (the Connecticut Sun) averaged 5.9 made threes per game.
This is why Marsh made it clear what his team's biggest offseason priority was during his introductory press conference for the Sky on Tuesday.
"Shooting," Marsh said. "We want shooting and lots of it."
He then turned toward Sky forward Elizabeth Williams — who has not attempted a single three-point shot in her entire 10-season WNBA career — and said, "We're going to get you shooting some threes, too."
Marsh has his work cut out for him if he wants to make Chicago into an elite sharpshooting team. Then again, the franchise could get a head start at that with some adept free-agency acquisitions this offseason.