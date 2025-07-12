Chicago Sky's Angel Reese NBA 2K T-Shirt Flex Turns Heads at Lynx Game

Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese was named the cover star for the WNBA edition of the NBA 2K26 video game on July 9, which is a massive honor for any women's basketball player.

This was well deserved for Reese, as she has blossomed into one of the WNBA's most versatile forwards since entering the league in 2024. This, combined with her already being the best rebounder in all of women's basketball and unquestionably one of the WNBA's top five stars, made her a clear choice to grace the NBA 2K26 WNBA edition cover.

Reese has received her flowers from some peers in the league ever since this cover announcement. And the 23-year-old got her flowers from her own franchise on July 12, as the Sky provided free t-shirts that celebrated Reese being the NBA 2K26 cover star to every fan who was in attendance during Chicago's home game against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

The WNBA's X account posted a photo of these shirts adorning the seats of Chicago's Wintrust Arena stadium with the caption, "Every seat = Angel Reese 2k26 cover edition 👑".

Every seat = Angel Reese 2k26 cover edition 👑



MIN-CHI | ABC | Tip-off at 1pm/ET pic.twitter.com/1TmkEy0Irs — WNBA (@WNBA) July 12, 2025

Reese (and her Sky teammates) were also able to secure their own shirts before the game, as all the players were rocking them while warming up before the game. Chicago journalist Andy Diederich posted a photo of Reese wearing the shirt with the caption, "Angel posing in her 2K shirt, which all of her teammates are also wearing during today’s warmups 📸".

Angel posing in her 2K shirt, which all of her teammates are also wearing during today’s warmups 📸 pic.twitter.com/Q7xhxZGR45 — Andy (@ndyDiederich) July 12, 2025

Reese might have received a boost of confidence from this clothing, as she produced a fantastic first half against the Lynx.

