Colin Cowherd Cooks Kelsey Plum for Awkward All-Star Shirt 'Shot' at Caitlin Clark

Los Angeles Sparks guard and 2025 WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum went viral for comments she made about how the players in that July 19 All-Star Game decided to wear t-shirts that read, "Pay us what you owe us," when warming up on the court before the game.

"The t-shirt, this united front, was determined this morning, that we had a meeting for. And not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that," Plum said while sitting next to Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who was on Team Clark for the All-Star Game.

This prompted Ionescu to respond by saying, "Not really needed to be mentioned!" with an uncomfortable laugh.

Plum has received a ton of criticism for these comments, as the community felt like she was detracting from the message of unity among players that the shirts were meant to foster by conveying that half of the All-Star players had nothing to do with their creation.

And sports media personality Colin Cowherd put Plum on blast for this dig she took at Team Clark in a July 21 segment on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd.

"The t-shirts don't bother me. But why do you take a shot at the golden goose, Caitlin Clark? You guys were flying, before she arrived, on one of those airlines that made you pay for a cup of water. One of those airlines that the planes are the color of a highlighter. And now you're flying private," Cowherd said.

"Keep your issues to yourself. You went from a Motel 6 in a sketchy part of town to a Four Seasons in the shopping district. Stop talking. I don't mind the t-shirts, I think you have leverage... But it's just misstep after misstep.

"It's time to grow up, girls. Like, fast. Like, this is the player that got you off the airline that was bright yellow," he added.

