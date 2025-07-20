Kelsey Plum's Awkward Team Caitlin Clark Dig Raises Eyebrows Amid WNBA CBA Talks

The negotiations between the WNBA and the league's players' association for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) were a central topic of discussion throughout the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

This started when there was a meeting between the league and the players on July 17, of which 40 players attended in person. While it seems like there might have been some progress made during this meeting, it's also clear that a new CBA deal isn't imminent.

Another major statement was made before actual All-Star Game, as every All-Star wore t-shirts before that read, "Pay us what you owe us," when warming up on the court.

Despite all the positive chatter this statement made, a comment that Sparks All-Star Kelsey Plum felt compelled to make when speaking with the media after the game is raising some eyebrows.

"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise," Plum said of the players chanting "pay them!" while WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was speaking on the court after Saturday's game ended, per an X post from @ohnohedidnt24.

"The t-shirt, this united front, was determined this morning, that we had a meeting for. And not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that," Plum added.

Sabrina Ionescu, who was seated next to her (and was on Team Clark for the All-Star Game), was clearly surprised Plum said that and said, "Not really needed to be mentioned!" with an uncomfortable laugh.

This subtle dig from Plum towards Clark's team (she was on Team Collier) wasn't the first shade she threw Clark's team's way during the game. And her comments are now going viral, with many not understanding why she had to drop this comment in.

Luckily, this comment from Plum didn't detract from all the positive awareness the league and the ongoing CBA negotiations have received this weekend.

