Colin Cowherd Notes 'Amazing' Aspect of Caitlin Clark Passing on NBA All-Star Event
The last two days have been massive in the world of women's basketball.
Not only did several top-tier players join new teams on January 28, but Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark made it clear one day later that she would not be participating in the three-point competition at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
Clark's reasoning was that she'd prefer to make her three-point shooting competition debut during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place at her Fever team's Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena.
This decision to keep a spotlight on the WNBA instead of the NBA has been praised by many members of the media. The most recent person to do was Colin Cowherd, on a January 30 episode of The Herd.
"She passed, said no thank you, to the NBA offering her a chance to participate in their three-point shooting contest," Cowherd said of Clark.
"Now think how amazing that is. If I would have said to you a couple years ago, 'Yeah, the NBA, to save their All-Star Weekend... they're going to ask a WNBA player to join the three-point shooting contest to save it.'"
Cowherd then discussed how college basketball is a huge ally to the professional game because of how it introduces the world to players, such as Clark and Angel Reese.
He later added, "The NBA is literally going to the WNBA and saying, 'Can we borrow your top domestic player?' She's way more popular than our domestic stars. And that's because of women's college basketball."
Cowherd concluded this rant by saying, "Caitlin, for the record, I think made the smart move and said 'Nah, nah, I'm not gonna help you out. I'll do this, I'll do the three-point shooting contest when the All-Star game is in Indiana. My city, my team, my place."
Clark's decision certainly feels like a flex for women's basketball.