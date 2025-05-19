Women's Fastbreak On SI

Colin Cowherd's 3-Word Verdict on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Uproar Speaks Volumes

Colin Cowherd sent a strong message when speaking about the aftermath of Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese this weekend.

Grant Young

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark being called for a flagrant foul after grabbing Angel Reese to keep her from shooting a layup (along with Reese's heated reaction to Clark doing so) during the Fever's May 17 game against the Chicago Sky has sparked a ton of discussion and debate from the basketball community.

The most recent person to convey their opinion is Colin Cowherd, who expressed his stance during a May 19 episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"There was a foul. It should not have been upgraded to a flagrant foul; it was a foul," Cowherd said, per an X post from the show's account. "And I think if you truly respect women's basketball, let 'em play. Sort of like guys. Many of the media themselves who consider themselves WNBA-friendly are too often patronizing and pandering.

"Rivalries equal ratings," Cowherd continued. "Sports is better with intensity. Animosity is part of it. It was a physical basketball play. This is okay. Who cares if Angel Reese doesn't like Caitlin Clark? It's not soccer, I don't need jersey swaps."

He later added, "I didn't think this was a flagrant. This was a basketball play. And people just aren't used to it. Too many people are precious, and pandering, and projecting, and they're polarizing... Angel Reese is a good player. She's not a phenomenon... Caitlin Clark is."

Cowherd saying "Rivalries equal ratings" speaks volumes about the bottom line about this incident between Clark and Reese.

It's why this foul is generating so much discussion, regardless of whether the flagrant call was justified, and it's why the world will be tuning in to see and Fever and Sky play again on June 7.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News