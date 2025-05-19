Colin Cowherd's 3-Word Verdict on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Uproar Speaks Volumes
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark being called for a flagrant foul after grabbing Angel Reese to keep her from shooting a layup (along with Reese's heated reaction to Clark doing so) during the Fever's May 17 game against the Chicago Sky has sparked a ton of discussion and debate from the basketball community.
The most recent person to convey their opinion is Colin Cowherd, who expressed his stance during a May 19 episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
"There was a foul. It should not have been upgraded to a flagrant foul; it was a foul," Cowherd said, per an X post from the show's account. "And I think if you truly respect women's basketball, let 'em play. Sort of like guys. Many of the media themselves who consider themselves WNBA-friendly are too often patronizing and pandering.
"Rivalries equal ratings," Cowherd continued. "Sports is better with intensity. Animosity is part of it. It was a physical basketball play. This is okay. Who cares if Angel Reese doesn't like Caitlin Clark? It's not soccer, I don't need jersey swaps."
He later added, "I didn't think this was a flagrant. This was a basketball play. And people just aren't used to it. Too many people are precious, and pandering, and projecting, and they're polarizing... Angel Reese is a good player. She's not a phenomenon... Caitlin Clark is."
Cowherd saying "Rivalries equal ratings" speaks volumes about the bottom line about this incident between Clark and Reese.
It's why this foul is generating so much discussion, regardless of whether the flagrant call was justified, and it's why the world will be tuning in to see and Fever and Sky play again on June 7.