Colin Cowherd Shreds WNBA Players for 'Pettiness' in Caitlin Clark All-Star Voting

On June 30, the complete voting results for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were disclosed. Among these results were the WNBA player voting, which makes up for 25% of who ultimately makes the league's All-Star Game.

WNBA players ranked Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark as the No. 9 guard when it comes to making the All-Star Game, and included players like Paige Bueckers, Brittney Sykes, and Natasha Cloud being ranked ahead of her.

This ultimately doesn't matter, given that Clark was the top vote getter from fans and is therefore an All-Star Game captain. Still, this has infuriated fans and several members of the sports media community.

One of these is Colin Cowherd, who called these WNBA players out during a June 1 episode of The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd.

"Caitlin Clark finished ninth in player voting. In fact, she finished behind one of her own teammates in player voting for the All-Star Game. The pettiness has no bounds," Cowherd said, per an X post from his account. "For years, the WNBA players were pointing fingers... And then they get the golden goose, and they don't like what it looks like."

He later added, "When the wave hits, ride it. You don't know what it looks like. Don't fight it!... The WNBA players, they just don't like what the wave looks like. They wanted to fly private, they wanted to be more popular, they wanted a better deal in the CBA (which they'll get), they wanted sold-out arenas. They got it! They just don't necessarily think it should be this."

"The pettiness has no bounds."@colincowherd reacts to Caitlin Clark finishing 9th in All-Star player voting pic.twitter.com/QthB48HGbZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 1, 2025

Many people would second what Cowherd is saying.

