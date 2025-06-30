WNBA Players Ranking Caitlin Clark 9th-Best All-Star Guard Has Fever Fans Furious

On June 30, the complete rosters for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were released. First, the two All-Star Team captains (Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx standout Napheesa Collier) were revealed on June 29. Then the other eight All-Star starters were disclosed, and the rest of the All-Stars were announced after that.

While the team captains were chosen solely by a fan vote (Clark and Collier were the top two vote-getters), the entire All-Star voting process was a combination of fan votes (50%), player votes (25%), and media votes (25%).

And in a June 30 press release announcing the complete team results, it came out that WNBA players only ranked Caitlin Clark as the 9th-highest guard for WNBA All-Star voting.

Here's the breakdown for the top vote getters — weighted 50% fan, 25% media and 25% players.



Player vote had both Clark and Boston 9th among guards and frontcourt players, respectively. pic.twitter.com/H4B2gY974p — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 30, 2025

Of course, this could be largely due to Clark already having missed seven games this season due to a quad and then a groin injury. But the fact that players like Wings rookie Paige Bueckers (the No. 4-ranked guard), Mystics standout Brittney Sykes (the No. 7-ranked guard), and Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (No. 4-ranked) were ranked higher than Clark, according to other WNBA players, has Clark's fan base feeling frustrated.

"It really is Indy vs the world," one X post wrote.

It really is Indy vs the world pic.twitter.com/IAtKCEVGz4 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 30, 2025

One fan commented on this by writing, "Lmao league full of clowns, it’s really funny at this point. If she’s the 9th best guard then why do they all guard her like she’s Steph Curry".

"Tell me you're not a serious league without telling me you're not a serious league," added a third.

Tell me you're not a serious league without telling me you're not a serious league. https://t.co/Is2efcADDa — BrettChilders (@Coach_Childers) June 30, 2025

Perhaps Clark will use this No. 9 ranking as a chip on her shoulder once she returns from injury, which could come as early as Tuesday.

